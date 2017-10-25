.
. Associated Press File photo
. Associated Press File photo

Crime & Courts

Police investigating report of man taking photos of girls at Target

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 25, 2017 10:37 AM

Wichita police are looking into a report of a man who was taking pictures of a girl inside Target on Wednesday evening.

A 35-year-old woman told police that she and her 10-year-old daughter were inside the store in the 2700 block of North Maize at around 5:30 p.m. when she noticed a man taking pictures of them through racks, Officer Charley Davidson said.

The woman screamed for help and the man ran out of the store, got into a 1980s model 2-door Cadillac Eldorado and left, Davidson said.

The woman immediately called police, who are investigating whether a crime occurred, Davidson said.

A Facebook post by the woman has spread throughout Wichita, getting more than 11,000 shares by 10:30 a.m.

“My family was just at the NW Target and experienced one of the worst things in the world to happened,” she wrote. “While my daughter and I were in the girls department my daughter told me that there was a guy taking pictures of her through the isle. As I walked around the corner, I saw him, with his camera, taking pictures of my innocent little girl.”

The woman said she followed him through the store, screaming at him to give her the camera.

Davidson said police identified a potential suspect, but couldn’t say if the man photographed in the Facebook post is who they’re looking for.

Police are asking that anyone with information call 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-276-2111.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

    The Regional Forensic Science Center is a combination of a medical examiner's office and a crime laboratory. The center helps solve crimes not only in Sedgwick County but other Kansas communities. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what the center can do.

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes
Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

View More Video