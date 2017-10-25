Police investigating report of man taking photos of girls at Target

Wichita police are looking into a report of a man who was taking pictures of a girl inside Target on Wednesday evening.
A 35-year-old woman told police that she and her 10-year-old daughter were inside the store in the 2700 block of North Maize at around 5:30 p.m. when she noticed a man taking pictures of them through racks, Officer Charley Davidson said.
The woman screamed for help and the man ran out of the store, got into a 1980s model 2-door Cadillac Eldorado and left, Davidson said.
The woman immediately called police, who are investigating whether a crime occurred, Davidson said.
A Facebook post by the woman has spread throughout Wichita, getting more than 11,000 shares by 10:30 a.m.
“My family was just at the NW Target and experienced one of the worst things in the world to happened,” she wrote. “While my daughter and I were in the girls department my daughter told me that there was a guy taking pictures of her through the isle. As I walked around the corner, I saw him, with his camera, taking pictures of my innocent little girl.”
The woman said she followed him through the store, screaming at him to give her the camera.
Davidson said police identified a potential suspect, but couldn’t say if the man photographed in the Facebook post is who they’re looking for.
Police are asking that anyone with information call 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-276-2111.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
