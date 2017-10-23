2 WPD officers placed on leave after arrest of third officer

Two Wichita police officers were placed on paid administrative leave following the Friday arrest of a third officer.

The third officer, identified through booking reports as Joshua R. Price, 46, was arrested on suspicion of official misconduct and two counts of stalking.

The case is being investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information related to what Price is accused of has been released, citing an ongoing investigation.

Reading from a prepared statement from Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, Officer Charley Davidson said Monday that more information about the case will be provided at the appropriate time. No timeline was given.

“This is an unfortunate situation,” Ramsay said in the statement. “The Wichita Police Department will continue to hold officers to the highest standards and accountable when they fail to meet those standards. We will continue to improve transparency and public trust, in part, by working with other agencies on such matters.”