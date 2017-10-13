Damage to K-State Sukkah caused by severe weather

Damage to a religious symbol and vehicles at Kansas State University originally believed to be an act of vandalism was determined to be caused by severe weather, according to the Kansas State University Police Department.
K-State Police received a report of damage to a Sukkah and multiple vehicles between Marlatt and Goodnow halls on Oct. 6.
The Sukkah, a temporary hut used to observe a week-long Jewish festival known as Sukkut, was found bent, destroyed and wrapped around a car that night.
The investigation began as a possible criminal damage to property report and the university’s president, Richard Myers, said in a statement that the Sukkah was “shamefully vandalized.”
But after interviews, research and further investigation, police said that the damage was caused by thunderstorms, heavy rain and high winds.
No malicious intent was discovered, the department said.
Witnesses told police say they the Sukkah tumbling in the wind during the storm with no people around it. Based on witness statements and time stamps on photos shared with police, wind knocked the Sukkah between 10 and 10:09 p.m., they said.
The investigation uncovered damage to additional vehicles parked in the area.
"We now consider this case closed and have determined no crime has taken place," said Lt. Bradli Millington, K-State Police public information officer.
The sukkah was rebuilt Sunday morning.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
