.
. Wichita Eagle File photo
. Wichita Eagle File photo

Crime & Courts

Man dies after being rear-ended by impaired driver, police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 10, 2017 6:33 AM

A Garden City man is dead after being hit by an impaired driver, according to the Garden City Police Department.

Robert Becker, 67, was driving a motorcycle south on Fleming Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday when a Jeep driven by Bashir Omar, 31, rear-ended him. Becker died on the scene.

Police said Omar showed signs of impairment. He was arrested on suspicion of reckless second-degree murder, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the wreck to call them at 620-276-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 if you want to be anonymous. You can also text a tip to Tip411 (847411)

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man shot in east Wichita

    A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower torso at the Fox Run apartments near Harry and Webb. According to Wichita police, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Man shot in east Wichita

Man shot in east Wichita 0:43

Man shot in east Wichita
Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty 3:29

Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

View More Video