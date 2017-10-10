Man dies after being rear-ended by impaired driver, police say

A Garden City man is dead after being hit by an impaired driver, according to the Garden City Police Department.
Robert Becker, 67, was driving a motorcycle south on Fleming Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday when a Jeep driven by Bashir Omar, 31, rear-ended him. Becker died on the scene.
Police said Omar showed signs of impairment. He was arrested on suspicion of reckless second-degree murder, driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the wreck to call them at 620-276-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 if you want to be anonymous. You can also text a tip to Tip411 (847411)
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
