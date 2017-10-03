More Videos

    Ricky Wirths, the man arrested in Tuesday's shooting of a tax agent, was charged with attempted first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Crime & Courts

Family of tax office shooting victim opposes lesser sentence

By Tim Potter

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

October 03, 2017 11:41 AM

The family of the state tax agent critically wounded in a Sept. 19 shooting issued a statement Tuesday saying that Ricky Wirths shouldn’t be allowed to plead to a lesser charge.

Wirths, 52, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and has remained in jail on a $500,000 bond. On Sept. 19, a suspect went to the state tax office in the Twin Lakes shopping center near 21st and Amidon and shot Department of Revenue employee Cortney Holloway multiple times, police have said.

The statement from Holloway’s family came hours before Wirths’ preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

“Rick Wirths walked into a state facility, asked for an officer of the state and tried to kill him,” the statement said.

“He should spend the balance of his life in prison; he should not be allowed to plead to a lesser charge; he should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” it said.

“Our family will have to live with the frightening reverberations of the Wirths’ horrific and cowardly act for the rest of our lives,” it said.

“Why should he receive a lighter sentence?”

The District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting Wirths, did not immediately comment Thursday morning.

Earlier the day of the shooting, authorities had gone to Wirths’ address to seize assets as part of tax warrant investigation.

Wirths owed almost $400,000 in taxes, the state said.

    The Wichita Police Department offers an update into the shooting of a state employee on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (Nichole Manna/The Wichita Eagle)

    Police investigate a shooting at the Kansas Department of Revenue at 1800 N. Amidon Tuesday. (Video by Fernando Salazar)

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

