Family of tax office shooting victim opposes lesser sentence

The family of the state tax agent critically wounded in a Sept. 19 shooting issued a statement Tuesday saying that Ricky Wirths shouldn’t be allowed to plead to a lesser charge.

Wirths, 52, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and has remained in jail on a $500,000 bond. On Sept. 19, a suspect went to the state tax office in the Twin Lakes shopping center near 21st and Amidon and shot Department of Revenue employee Cortney Holloway multiple times, police have said.

The statement from Holloway’s family came hours before Wirths’ preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

“Rick Wirths walked into a state facility, asked for an officer of the state and tried to kill him,” the statement said.

“He should spend the balance of his life in prison; he should not be allowed to plead to a lesser charge; he should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” it said.

“Our family will have to live with the frightening reverberations of the Wirths’ horrific and cowardly act for the rest of our lives,” it said.

“Why should he receive a lighter sentence?”

The District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting Wirths, did not immediately comment Thursday morning.

Earlier the day of the shooting, authorities had gone to Wirths’ address to seize assets as part of tax warrant investigation.

Wirths owed almost $400,000 in taxes, the state said.

More Videos 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting Pause 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 3:23 Week 5: Player of the Year watch list 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:37 Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 0:57 Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 1:25 Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:21 How to pick the perfect watermelon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name The Wichita Police Department offers an update into the shooting of a state employee on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (Nichole Manna/The Wichita Eagle) Suspect asked for shooting victim by name The Wichita Police Department offers an update into the shooting of a state employee on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (Nichole Manna/The Wichita Eagle) nmanna@wichitaeagle.com