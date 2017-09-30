Man found shot in shoulder, face early Saturday

Wichita police are investigating a shooting after officers pulled over the victim early Saturday.
Officers made contact with the driver of a black Buick LaCrosse in the area of Douglas and Edgemoor at about 1:45 a.m. The driver, a 27-year-old man, had been shot in the shoulder and face, Officer Charley Davidson said.
He was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Multiple bullet holes were seen in his car, Davidson said.
The investigation led officers to Club 300 in the 1600 block of South Woodlawn, where multiple sell casings were found, Davidson said.
Officers are trying to determine the circumstances of what happened when shots were fired.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
