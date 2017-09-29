FBI delivers subpoenas to upper Wichita police ranks, source says

FBI agents recently served subpoenas to at least a dozen Wichita police personnel, a source says.
FBI agents went to the Patrol North, Patrol East and Patrol West police bureau stations, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The source said those who received subpoenas included upper-level ranking officers.
Bridget Patton, FBI spokeswoman in Kansas City, Mo., said Friday, “We are unable to confirm or deny that we served any subpoenas.”
Never miss a local story.
The reason for the subpoenas is not clear.
Asked about the subpoenas following an appearance Friday at the Pachyderm Club meeting, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said, “I don’t know anything about that.”
Ramsay did not immediately return messages seeking additional comment later Friday afternoon.
A federal subpoena can order someone to appear in court or before a grand jury and can order that they bring certain documents.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59, tpotter@wichitaeagle.com
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker, aleiker@wichitaeagle.com
Comments