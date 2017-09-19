How officers pursued mother of 3-year-old found in concrete

Police and sheriff’s officers repeatedly knocked on Miranda Miller’s door, trying to serve protective orders against her over her 3-year-old son – and trying to check on the child, a police affidavit says.

A sheriff’s deputy watched her rental home on South Vine. Police tried to “ping” her phone.

Her boyfriend wouldn’t tell them where she or her 3-year-old son were, according to a police affidavit, released Tuesday.

After about three months worth of efforts, police arrested Miller on Aug. 30.

Her arrest came three days before a landlord discovered the body of her son, Evan, encased in concrete in the home that police had been focused on all along.

No charges have been filed in the child’s death, and police have not disclosed how he died as they continue to investigate.

The affidavit spells out why police felt they had reason to arrest Miller, who is being held in jail on a $25,000 bond for aggravated interference with parental custody.

Her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, also is being held in jail on a $25,000 bond, on a charge of aggravated assault in an Aug. 11 incident at the same house where Evan’s body was found. Bodine is accused of wielding a hatchet against Evan’s father, Carlo Brewer.

Carlo Brewer had been pressing police and the court system over concerns about his son.

The police affidavit provides this timeline:

On May 18, the father obtained a protection from abuse order, giving him temporary custody of Evan.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office “tried on numerous occasions to serve the protection from abuse order but was unable to make contact” with Miller, 36.

During the week of June 12, officers Kent Bauman and Michael Nagy went to the South Vine house to contact Miller. They knocked, no answer.

Bauman – who has been praised by the Brewer family for his efforts – left a business card and a request that he be contacted.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived when Bauman was at the house and said he had been trying to serve protection from abuse orders to Miller and her boyfriend, Bodine. The deputy said he also got no answer when he knocked.

“Deputy Eurton stated that he had done surveillance on the residence on many occasions but never saw Miranda or ECB on those occasions.” “ECB” are Evan’s initials.

On June 2, the deputy said he received another protection from abuse order against Miller and Bodine, and no one answered when he knocked. He tried again on June 5.

On June 8, he left his business card, asking Miller to contact him. The next day, he found the card in the same place when he checked the house. He couldn’t reach her by phone.

On July 6, Evan’s father, Brewer, contacted Officer Bauman about a protective order giving him sole custody of his son, the affidavit said.

Bauman opened an interference with parental custody case against her.

The officer put the mother’s and child’s information on a Kansas missing person’s website.

On July 21, Bauman opened a case with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and information about the case was posted on its national website.

Bauman checked sheriff’s records and found that a protective order had been served by the Sheriff’s Office on July 17, “by taping the court order on the front door” of the South Vine house.

On Aug. 3, Detective Manning and Officer Kempf contacted Bodine at the house, and he “told them that he was packing Miranda’s things as she was establishing residence out of state.”

Bodine “refused to disclose Miranda’s or (the child’s) location or the destination they would be moving to,” the affidavit said.

Bodine told the investigators that Miller knew of the protective order “but that she had not been properly served,” it said.

On Aug 17, Bauman and Nagy contacted the landlord, who showed Bauman a picture he had received from Miller, sent from a phone – “showing her son was healthy and not endangered, the affidavit said.

“Officer Bauman had Sgt. Oliver ping the number but the GEO location was not found.”

At 2:37 a.m. Aug. 19, a person posted two photos of court orders on Miller’s Facebook page, “marked as spam by Miranda Miller,” the affidavit said.

On Aug. 30, a special police unit stopped Miller in south Wichita and “placed her under arrest for aggravated interference with parental custody,” it said.

Miller was taken to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit to be interviewed about the child’s location “so his welfare could be checked and returned to his father per court order.”

The affidavit said that Bauman read Miller her rights. The rest of the sentence is redacted.

When Bauman checked a folder – which Miller said was legal paperwork and which she asked officers to take out of her vehicle – Bauman found several copies of a protective order, the affidavit said.