Kansas mail carrier sentenced to jail after stealing gift cards

A former Sheridan County mail carrier was sentenced Monday to six months in prison and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution for stealing mail he was supposed to deliver.
James N. Stephenson, 25, of Hoxie pled guilty to one count of mail theft, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Stephenson admitted the crime occurred while he was employed at the post office in Hoxie and that he stole mail containing cash, gift cards and prepaid debit cards. He specifically looked for birthday and anniversary cards likely to contain items of value.
After serving his sentence, Stephenson will spend two years on supervised release. He is now living in Basehor, Kan.
Beall commended the U.S. Postal Inspection Service — the Office of Inspector General and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson for their work in solving the case.
