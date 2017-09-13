More Videos

Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita 0:47

Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita

Pause
Lake Scott State Park 1:12

Lake Scott State Park

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest 0:50

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest

Vigil for 3-year-old Evan Brewer 0:52

Vigil for 3-year-old Evan Brewer

Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January 1:12

Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January

A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 1:30

A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today

Week 2: Player of the Year watch list 4:36

Week 2: Player of the Year watch list

Patriotic high notes to welcome home Kansas veterans 1:08

Patriotic high notes to welcome home Kansas veterans

Aerial view of Century II 1:39

Aerial view of Century II

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

  • Doctor stabbed to death

    A doctor was stabbed to death at his practice in east Wichita Wednesday night, police said. A suspect is in custody. Video by Stan Finger

A doctor was stabbed to death at his practice in east Wichita Wednesday night, police said. A suspect is in custody. Video by Stan Finger sfinger@wichitaeagle.com
A doctor was stabbed to death at his practice in east Wichita Wednesday night, police said. A suspect is in custody. Video by Stan Finger sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Doctor stabbed to death near Central and Edgemoor

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 13, 2017 8:14 PM

A doctor was stabbed to death at his holistic practice in east Wichita Wednesday night, authorities said.

Read More

The stabbing was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. at 625 N. Carriage Parkway, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Central and Edgemoor.

A man entered a business to talk with a doctor, Lt. Drew Seiler said. During the course of that conversation, “one of the doctors was stabbed multiple times.”

He was found outside the business in a back parking lot, Seiler said. Investigators were seen walking into and out of Holistic Psychiatric Services late Wednesday night.

A short time after the incident was reported, the suspect was found and taken into custody near the Wichita Country Club, a source close to the investigation said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita

View More Video