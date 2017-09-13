Doctor stabbed to death near Central and Edgemoor

A doctor was stabbed to death at his holistic practice in east Wichita Wednesday night, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. at 625 N. Carriage Parkway, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Central and Edgemoor.

A man entered a business to talk with a doctor, Lt. Drew Seiler said. During the course of that conversation, “one of the doctors was stabbed multiple times.”

He was found outside the business in a back parking lot, Seiler said. Investigators were seen walking into and out of Holistic Psychiatric Services late Wednesday night.

A short time after the incident was reported, the suspect was found and taken into custody near the Wichita Country Club, a source close to the investigation said.