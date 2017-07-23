File photo
July 23, 2017 1:09 PM

Police investigate robbery at gas station

By Beccy Tanner

Wichita police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Sunday at a Conoco Station in east Wichita.

The robbery happened at 4 a.m. at 21st and Woodlawn. When officers arrived at the station, a 25-year-old man told police he was standing outside the station when he was approached by another man armed with a handgun, according to Wichita police officer Paul Cruz.

The man with the gun forced the 25-year-old man to get into his own vehicle and drive to a nearby apartment complex, from there the suspect took several items from the man’s vehicle and got into another vehicle.

More information is expected to follow on Monday.

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336

