Shooting reported in south Wichita

One person was taken to a local hospital following a shooting that was reported early Sunday in south Wichita, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor.
A call about a shooting in the area of the 2300 block of East MacArthur Road, just south of Chapin Park, came in at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, the supervisor said.
Once person was transported from the scene with potentially life-threatening injuries, the supervisor said. Check back to Kansas.com later as more information becomes available.
