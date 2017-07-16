File photo
July 16, 2017 9:33 AM

Shooting reported in south Wichita

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

One person was taken to a local hospital following a shooting that was reported early Sunday in south Wichita, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor.

A call about a shooting in the area of the 2300 block of East MacArthur Road, just south of Chapin Park, came in at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, the supervisor said.

Once person was transported from the scene with potentially life-threatening injuries, the supervisor said. Check back to Kansas.com later as more information becomes available.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

