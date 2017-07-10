Crime & Courts

Wichita man shot while he was sleeping, police say

By Delaney Hiegert

A 55-year-old man was shot in his sleep late Sunday night, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said Monday.

The man was asleep in a room of an apartment in the 800 block of South Topeka, near Kellogg, when he was shot twice in the abdomen by an unknown person at around 9:15 p.m., Davidson said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Davidson didn’t know how he was doing on Monday morning.

Investigators don’t know if the man was alone in the apartment prior to the shooting or if someone broke in and fired at him.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the police investigations section at 316-268-4407.

