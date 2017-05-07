State investigating officer-involved shooting in Mound Valley

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in Mound Valley.
Two officers were responding to a report of a domestic dispute around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday when they saw a 40-year-old man with a gun in the driveway. Both officers fired, according to a release from the KBI.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Neither officer was injured. The KBI was called around 9:30 p.m. and is now investigating the shooting.
A 77-year-old man also had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The initial report from police is that the older man was shot by the 40-year-old. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that shooting.
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
