May 07, 2017 4:21 PM

State investigating officer-involved shooting in Mound Valley

By Oliver Morrison

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in Mound Valley.

Two officers were responding to a report of a domestic dispute around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday when they saw a 40-year-old man with a gun in the driveway. Both officers fired, according to a release from the KBI.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Neither officer was injured. The KBI was called around 9:30 p.m. and is now investigating the shooting.

A 77-year-old man also had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The initial report from police is that the older man was shot by the 40-year-old. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that shooting.

