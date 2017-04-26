Separate shootings injure two in Wichita, police say

Two men were injured in separate shooting incidents Tuesday and early Wednesday in Wichita, according to police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said that a 29-year-old man suffered what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury sometime after 1 a.m. on Wednesday when he was shot once in the upper body by a 30-year-old man who was an acquaintance.
The shooting – which was reported at about 1:30 a.m. – occurred outside the victim’s apartment at the Shores Apartments at 2707 S. Emporia on Wichita’s south side.
Woodrow said no arrests have been made in the case, which is still being investigation, but that police are not asking for the public’s help.
In an unrelated case, a 27-year-old man was shot during a disturbance at his residence in the 700 block of North Colorado on Wichita’s west side at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Woodrow said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his left forearm before being released, Woodrow said.
A 17-year-old boy was involved in the disturbance, Woodrow said, along with two unknown males. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
