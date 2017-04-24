Those Lowe’s coupons on Facebook? Most likely fake

If you got excited about a post circulating on Facebook that promises a $50 off Lowe’s coupon when you complete an online survey, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has some bad news for you: It’s fake.

The phony coupons are a new iteration of an old scam first debunked in 2015, according to www.snopes.com. The new post touts “$50 off your next purchase” from Lowe’s if you click through to a website featuring the home-improvement retailer’s logo, answer survey questions and then share it with your Facebook friends.

But it’s likely nothing more than a phishing scam for your personal information.

“After a little research we have determined the post is a fake,” the sheriff’s office said Monday morning about the newest post offering the deal. “It starts as a survey and ends with an attempt to gain personal information about you and/or your friends.

“Remember to use good judgment online, and like we always say... ‘If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is.’ ”