Police identify man killed in west Wichita

A man shot to death on Wichita’s west side over the weekend has been identified.

Stanislaus V. Saiz, 56, was killed early Sunday when he was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in front of a house in the 600 block of North Edwards, said Lt. Jeff Gilmore of the Wichita Police Department.

The initial call was received just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Gilmore said. The caller, Gilmore said, heard several shots and then witnessed a vehicle crash into a Via Christi building at 2622 W. Central.

EMS responders thought it was a traffic accident, Gilmore said, but then noticed that Saiz had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Saiz was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after the original call.

“Mr. Saiz was sitting in his vehicle in front of a residence when someone on foot fired shots in the vehicle he was sitting in,” Gilmore said. “In an attempt to get away, Mr. Saiz drove northbound on Edwards and crossed Central before he crashed into the building.”

Saiz was familiar with the home he was parked in front of when he was fired upon, Gilmore said. Gilmore added that police did not have any leads on possible suspects as of late Monday morning.

Wichita has had 12 homicides so far this year.