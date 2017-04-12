Wichita man pleads guilty to voter fraud

A native of Peru has pleaded guilty to voter fraud, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach announced on Wednesday.
Victor David Garcia Bebek of Wichita pleaded guilty last week in Sedgwick County District Court to three counts of voting without being qualified, which is a misdemeanor. Bebek voted in a 2012 special election, the 2012 general election and the 2014 general election, Kobach said in a statement.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, Bebek was placed on unsupervised probation for up to three years and must pay a $5,000 fine. His probation will end once the fine has been paid.
Bebek became a naturalized citizen of the U.S. in February, said Desiree Taliaferro, public affairs director for the secretary of state’s office.
This is the eighth conviction that Kobach has obtained since receiving the authority to prosecute voter fraud in 2015. It’s the first for a noncitizen voting at the time of the election.
