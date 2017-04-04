Mad over card game, employee threatens to shoot up Wal-Mart, police say

A Kansas man was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening to shoot up a Wal-Mart in Salina because of a dispute with some of his store co-workers.
Kevin J. Struble of Abilene was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on Saturday following two separate threats he made to shoot people in the store in less than a week, according to a Salina Police Department report.
Capt. Paul Forrester said that Struble – a third-shift employee at the store at 2900 S. 9th St. in Salina – first became upset and threatened to “shoot everyone in the store” over a “Magic: The Gathering” card game during the early-morning hours of March 27.
Struble, 24, and some other employees were playing the game while on break, Forrester said. During his shift on Wednesday, Forrester said, Struble again became upset and threatened to shoot up the store a second time.
While investigating a non-related shoplifting incident at the store on Wednesday, police were made aware of Struble’s alleged threats, Forrester said. On Saturday, officers were waiting for Struble when he arrived for work and later found a loaded Hi-Point handgun in his vehicle.
Struble, who is facing three felony counts related to making criminal threats, was still in jail as of Tuesday morning.
Charles Crowson, a Wal-Mart spokesman, said Tuesday that Struble is no longer employed by the company.
