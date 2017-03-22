Police: Kansas boys left threatening notes at school to be funny

Two Garden City boys are in trouble for allegedly dropping notes threatening violence in their middle school’s hallways.
The boys, who are 13 and 14, apparently left the notes because they were trying to be funny, the Garden City Police Department said in a news release. Both were arrested on suspicion of criminal threat.
Police started investigating the threats on March 10 after a faculty member at Horace Good Middle School found the first note, which said there might be a shooting at school, in one of the school’s hallways, according to the news release.
The investigation continued through spring break last week, and the school officials and the police department decided to put additional law enforcement officers on campus “for the safety and security of the students and faculty upon their return” to classes, the release said.
On Tuesday, “several more notes threatening violence began to appear in the hallways again,” the release said. Police caught and arrested the boys then. They are students of the school.
Police determined there was no immediate threat against the building, students or staff, the release said.
The Eagle is not naming the teens because they have not been charged as adults.
