Update: Woman found in parking lot is homicide victim, police say

UPDATED 12:40 P.M.: Wichita police said the death of a woman whose body was found in a south Wichita strip mall parking lot Friday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
The woman is 27 and from Wichita, police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said by e-mail Friday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Her name has not been released.
“This is still an active investigation. It is unknown where the shooting occurred and there are no suspects at this time,” Woodrow said. Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious before 7:40 a.m. at the Westway Plaza shopping center to contact authorities.
The death is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.
Original story: Wichita police say the body of a woman found Friday morning in the parking lot of a south Wichita strip mall showed no outward signs of trauma, and they’re waiting on a coroner’s ruling before saying how she died.
The woman is Hispanic and in her 30s, Sgt. Kevin Kochenderfer said at the scene. A passerby discovered her lying along the southern edge of the Westway Plaza shopping center parking lot near an H&R Block office and called 911 about 7:40 a.m. She was a few yards from a sidewalk that runs along the 2400 block South Seneca between Pawnee and Crawford.
Kochenderfer said officers dispatched to check her welfare determined she was deceased.
She was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services personnel at 7:45 a.m., a Sedgwick County dispatcher said.
During a news briefing for reporters at Wichita City Hall, police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the woman’s cause of death was unknown. “Officers and investigators are currently working the scene and looking for anyone who might have information,” she said.
Kochenderfer said it didn’t appear that any of the woman’s belongings were missing. She had identification on her.
Contributing: Daniel Salazar of The Wichita Eagle
