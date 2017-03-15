Man, 31, shot in leg during drive-by shooting in south Wichita

A 31-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening bullet wound to a leg when he was shot while walking in the area of Elpyco and Funston overnight.
The shooting is a drive-by, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. It appears the man wounded may have been the intended target, she said. He drove himself to a Wichita hospital to seek treatment at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday after being struck.
Woodrow said the man told authorities he saw a newer-model white Ford Focus driving west on Funston, near Harry and Oliver, and he heard someone say “Hey!” before seeing muzzle flash from the car. The man “heard several gunshots and then was hit in the leg,” she said. The Ford left afterward.
“Nobody else was shot and (there was) no property damage,” she added.
Police still had no suspects later Wednesday morning. Woodrow asked anyone with information about the shooting to call police investigators at 316-268-4407 or Wichita/Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
