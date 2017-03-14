Police: Thousands of dollars in paintings stolen from storage unit

A Wichita woman is on the lookout for nearly two dozen valuable pieces of art she said were stolen from a storage unit this week.
The 74-year-old woman told police Monday that 20 paintings, some by Italian-born artist Marco Sassone, were stolen from a unit she rents at the Public Storage on South Rock Road.
The woman told police that her paintings are worth $2,000 each. A Bible was also taken from the locker, the woman said.
A lock at the woman’s unit was broken, said Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow. The woman reported that the items were stolen between 4:50 p.m. on Sunday and 4 p.m. on Monday.
