Crime & Courts

March 14, 2017 11:59 AM

Police: Thousands of dollars in paintings stolen from storage unit

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A Wichita woman is on the lookout for nearly two dozen valuable pieces of art she said were stolen from a storage unit this week.

The 74-year-old woman told police Monday that 20 paintings, some by Italian-born artist Marco Sassone, were stolen from a unit she rents at the Public Storage on South Rock Road.

The woman told police that her paintings are worth $2,000 each. A Bible was also taken from the locker, the woman said.

A lock at the woman’s unit was broken, said Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow. The woman reported that the items were stolen between 4:50 p.m. on Sunday and 4 p.m. on Monday.

