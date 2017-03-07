Police looking for man who robbed south Wichita sandwich shop

Authorities are looking for a masked man who robbed the Subway restaurant in the 3300 block of East Harry, near Hillside, on Monday night.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said an employee reported that a man came into the sandwich shop at about 9 p.m., indicated that he had a weapon and took cash from the register. He left before police arrived.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
