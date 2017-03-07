Wichita man convicted of murder, child abuse in toddler’s death

Jurors on Tuesday handed down guilty verdicts against a man charged with murder and child abuse in the 2015 death of his girlfriend’s toddler.
Michael C. Ross, 22, will be sentenced April 20, according to Sedgwick County District Court records. He was convicted of second-degree intentional murder, an alternative charge of first-degree felony murder and child abuse. His trial started last week.
Ross stood accused of inflicting fatal injuries on 17-month-old Grace Harris, including tipping a television over on her, while he was babysitting her and her older sister at their south Wichita home on Nov. 9, 2015. Grace suffered brain bleeding and swelling, a liver laceration and bruising. She died five days later.
Ross could be ordered to serve life in prison plus additional time when he is sentenced by District Judge Jeffrey Syrios. Ross pleaded not guilty to the charges.
