March 3, 2017 9:12 PM

Drive-by shooting wounds one in southeast Wichita

By Stan Finger

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in southeast Wichita on Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Edgemoor, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s just south of Harry.

A few minutes after the shooting was reported, a victim walked into Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph with a gunshot wound. The victim was later transferred to St. Francis for additional treatment.

Officers are investigating the shooting scene for additional information. No suspect information has been released.

