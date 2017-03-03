Drive-by shooting wounds one in southeast Wichita

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in southeast Wichita on Friday night, authorities said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Edgemoor, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s just south of Harry.
A few minutes after the shooting was reported, a victim walked into Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph with a gunshot wound. The victim was later transferred to St. Francis for additional treatment.
Officers are investigating the shooting scene for additional information. No suspect information has been released.
