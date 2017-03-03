DA: 18-year-old who died after pointing gun at deputy killed himself

0:28 Raw footage in incident where Wichita officer was injured Pause

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

1:21 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

3:58 Paul Suellentrop visits with Illinois State writer about Arch Madness

0:35 Cattle on the loose on K-10

2:39 School finance ruling means lots of unknowns, superintendent says

0:33 K-State coach Bruce Weber not hearing criticism after mounting losses

1:47 Taste testing the new Girl Scout Cookie