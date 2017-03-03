DA: 18-year-old who died after pointing gun at deputy killed himself

Officials said Friday 18-year-old Caleb Douglas of Goddard, who pointed a handgun at a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Sept. 1, shot himself. He was not fatally wounded by the officer.
The deputy, authorities said in September, pulled Caleb Douglas over at 1:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Tyler Road in west Wichita on Sept. 1. Douglas had been driving erratically, crossing the center line several times and straddling lanes. When the deputy asked Douglas to step out of his vehicle a minute later, he pulled a handgun and pointed it at the deputy’s face.
The deputy fired at least 16 shots in response, authorities said the day of the shooting. Douglas drove off afterward. His fleeing vehicle struck a house about four blocks away and the engine caught fire. He was taken in critical condition to a Wichita hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities found a loaded gun in the car later.
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said during a news conference Friday that Douglas’ fatal wound was self-inflicted. He was not fatally wounded by the officer, he said.
Douglas suffered from a gunshot wound to his head, according to an autopsy report. He also had a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
A preliminary autopsy revealed that the round recovered from Douglas was consistent with what would have been fired by the deputy. But the final autopsy report notes that further examination of the round concluded it matches the handgun found in Douglas’ vehicle.
The deputy involved in the shooting had been with the department for 14 months at the time and had worked in law enforcement for seven years before that, authorities have said.
Bennett said there was no basis for filing criminal charges against the deputy who fired at Douglas when he fled the traffic stop.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments