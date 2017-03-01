Hoping to save lives, Wichita police look to ‘less lethal’ weapons

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas Pause

4:51 In their own words: Kansas mass shooting and its aftermath

1:29 Slain mother 'One of the happiest people I've known.'

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

2:30 Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

0:54 Inside Wichita's massage parlors

0:28 Raw footage in incident where Wichita officer was injured

1:52 Wichita police demonstrate new, less lethal weapon