County jail to start holding illegal aliens longer, sheriff says

The Sedgwick County Sheriff on Tuesday said the jail will start honoring requests from the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold illegal aliens for an additional 48 hours.
The decision is a shift from the jail’s previous practice. But Sheriff Jeff Easter said during a news conference that ICE has started providing the paperwork the jail needs to lawfully hold people not formally charged with a crime beyond 72 hours.
The documentation is a federal arrest warrant that establishes probable cause that a person is removable from the United States.
Right now, ICE is only placing detainers on people who are already in the jail’s custody on other offenses, Easter said.
It will be up to ICE to decide whether to book people into the jail over their immigration status alone.
