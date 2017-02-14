Brandon Steven is subject of federal inquiry over poker, casino

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it' Pause

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

2:03 Event Elements to move downtown

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

0:40 Bob Huggins: Can't put KU at line that many times