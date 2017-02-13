Wichita man arrested after shooting near Valley Center

A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a shooting near Valley Center on Sunday.
According to a Sedgwick County Jail booking report, Michael L. Phillips, 36, was arrested and booked Sunday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder and three additional battery or assault charges.
A 22-year-old man died at a local hospital at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday after a reported shooting at a residence in the 8300 block of North 94th Street West, which is a few miles west of Valley Center, according to a spokesman with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
A second victim – a 20-year-old man – was taken to a local hospital Sunday in a private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound. A call came in about the shooting incident shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
