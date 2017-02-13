Wichita man arrested after shooting near Valley Center

2:03 Event Elements to move downtown Pause

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over spillway at Lake Oroville in California

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

14:16 Bill Snyder talks about his 200th win

4:09 Paul Suellentrop talks Shockers' win over Loyola

1:14 Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in north Wichita

2:02 2016: Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Lawrence