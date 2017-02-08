Ex-Cowboy Joseph Randle due in court to face new criminal case

Ex-Dallas Cowboy running back and Wichita native Joseph Randle is due in court at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday to face charges on a new case.
He will make his first appearance over a video link that broadcasts from the Sedgwick County Jail into a Sedgwick County courtroom. District Judge Jeffrey Goering will preside, according to an e-mail notice of the hearing from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
Details on the alleged offense that prompted the charge or charges were not immediately known. But the case will be the latest in a string of legal problems Randle has faced since his release from the Cowboys Organizations in 2015.
Randle has four other cases currently pending in Sedgwick County District Court. They are for allegedly hitting three people with a car after he was asked to leave a housewarming party last February, interfering with law enforcement officers trying to serve him with a warrant in March, threatening to kill a jail deputy who refused him a phone call in May and for damaging a television at the jail.
Randle remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of $51,500 in bonds, according to an online log of inmates.
Check with Kansas.com later today for more details on this case.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
