Officers spot robbers at O’Reilly’s store, arrest one

Wichita police say smart thinking on the part of two officers led to the capture of half of a duo who have carried out a rash of auto parts store robberies around town.
The officers decided to sit and wait at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in the 4800 East Lincoln after hearing over the radio that the O’Reilly’s location not far west, in the 3100 block of East Pawnee was hit at about 9:20 p.m. Monday, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
Seconds after pulling in a parking lot across the street from the East Lincoln O’Reilly’s, the officers saw the two robbers leaving the store.
They got out of their patrol car and ran after the pair, Woodrow said.
Officers captured one of the men, a 22-year-old, and found evidence that he’d been involved in both of Monday’s robberies on him. Police records identify him as Brandon Vernon Wells.
The other man got away.
Woodrow said Tuesday that police have also connected Wells to five other robberies that have occurred in the past two weeks:
▪ Jan. 27’s hit at the Circle K in the 1200 block of South Rock
▪ A robbery at the O’Reilly’s in the 4800 block of East Lincoln the following day
▪ The Jan. 30 robbery at O’Reilly’s location at Broadway and 46th Street South
▪ Saturday’s robbery of the O’Reilly’s in the 4100 block of West Central
▪ And Sunday’s robbery at the Auto Zone in the 3300 block of North Rock.
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay also congratulated the two officers on social media Tuesday.
Wells was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of seven counts of robbery, Woodrow said.
Police are still looking for his accomplice. That man is described as black, is 18 to 20, is 6 feet tall with a medium build and has worn dark clothing during the robberies.
Anyone who knows his location or identity is asked to call police investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and tipsters whose information leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
