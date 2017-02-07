Escaped Winfield inmate found

An inmate who was discovered missing from the Winfield Correctional Facility on Monday has been located and returned to jail, according to Winfield police.
Jason W. Bell, 44, was first noticed missing at 9:30 p.m. Monday night, according to a post on the Winfield Police Department’s Facebook page.
A police spokesperson said at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning that the inmate was back at the correctional facility.
Bell was located north of Winfield by Cowley County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the spokesperson said. According to Kansas Department of Corrections records, Bell was picked up in August on a parole violation.
In 2001, Bell was convicted of attempted murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to records.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
