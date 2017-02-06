Escaped Cowley County inmate found in Wichita

A man who escaped from the Cowley County Jail was located in Wichita and taken into custody late Sunday night, according to a news release.
Joshua B. Blackwill, 30, was found by Wichita police in the 400 block of North Kansas at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, according to a release from Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti.
Blackwill had escaped from the jail shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday. He was taken into custody without incident, the release said, and was transported back to the Cowley County Jail.
In the release, Falletti said Blackwill, who is originally from the Wichita area, was booked on aggravated escape from custody charges.
