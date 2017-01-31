Hunting guide, employees indicted on federal charges of violating the Lacy Act, Migratory Bird Treaty Act

A Kansas hunting guide was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of violating the Lacy Act and the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, authorities said.
Two of the guide’s employees and a hunter from Georgia were also charged in the case, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement.
The 21-count indictment alleges the suspects exceeded daily bag limits, killed waterfowl over bait, killed hawks, used electronic bird calls and possessed untagged birds.
The Migratory Bird Treaty Act makes it a federal crime to kill migratory birds except with a permit and in compliance with state hunting regulations. The Lacy Act makes it unlawful to sell or transport wildlife taken in violation of state hunting regulations.
Josh Hedges, 34, of Grenola, who owns Eagle Head Outfitters, faces one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacy Act and 12 counts of unlawful sale and transport of wildlife.
Jerad Stroot, 25, of Colwich, an employee of Eagle Head Outfitters, faces six counts of unlawful sale or transport of wildlife.
Allen Stroot, 32, of Park City, an employee of Eagle Head Outfitters, faces one count of violating the Migratory Bird Act.
Steve Seagraves, 61, of Douglasville, Ga., a customer of Eagle Head Outfitters, faces one count of violating the Migratory Bird Act.
The alleged crimes occurred between 2013 and 2016 during hunts in rural Elk County, according to the charging indictment.
