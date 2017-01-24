Georgia man arrested in $566,000 Sedgwick County fraud case

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video Pause

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress, other top categories

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

12:17 WSU coach Gregg Marshall on upcoming game against Southern Illinois

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

1:29 Mayberry Lady Panthers sing at City Hall

2:14 Preview of 'The Lifestyle,' episode 2 of Wichita 'Lockup'