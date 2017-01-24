Georgia man arrested in $566,000 Sedgwick County fraud case

A Georgia man has been arrested on federal charges that he carried out an e-mail phishing scheme that cost Sedgwick County $566,000, said U.S. Attorney Tom Beall in a news release.
George S. James, 48, of Brookhaven, Ga., has been charged with one count of wire fraud.
An FBI agent’s affidavit alleges that investigators followed an electronic trail that led them to James after the county reported the theft of funds that were intended to pay contractor Cornejo & Sons for work done on a road project.
As reported by The Eagle in December, the county received a Sept. 18 e-mail “that appeared to be from (a) vendor asking that billing information … be changed,” according to a property loss notice filed with Lexington Insurance Company in late October.
The arrest was announced to county department heads at the end of the Sedgwick County Commission’s weekly staff meeting.
“The FBI has arrested a person from Georgia who committed the crime against us, the fraud, $566,000 fraud against us and they have arrested him and he will be brought back here to face the judicial system, said County Manager Michael Scholes.
Scholes declined to make any further comments after the meeting.
Commission Chairman Dave Unruh said he was pleased an arrest had been made.
“Good job, to the FBI and police and whomever,” Unruh said.
It remains unclear how much of the stolen money the county may be able to recover. The county was not insured for the loss.
Commissioner Jim Howell said he’s been told some of the money already has been recovered, although he could not give details on how much.
The criminal complaint, according to the release from Beall, alleges the scheme involved providing false information to the county’s Automated Clearing House. The fraudulent email caused the county to change the information it kept on file for the Cornejo company’s financial institution and bank account.
If convicted, James faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000, the release said. A judge could also order him to pay restitution at the time of sentencing. The FBI, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Police Department assisted with the investigation.
Contributing: Dion Lefler of The Eagle
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments