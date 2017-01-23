Man said he preferred jail to living with his wife. He may get his wish.

A 70-year-old Kansas man who told authorities he preferred jail to living with his wife may get his wish now that he’s pleaded guilty to a robbing a bank last fall.
Lawrence John Ripple faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release. Ripple, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty Monday to robbing the Bank of Labor at 756 Minnesota Ave. in Kansas City on Sept. 2.
After pulling off the heist, he sat down in the bank’s lobby and waited for police to arrive. He later told investigators that he’d argued with his wife and would rather go to prison than return home.
His sentencing date has not yet been set.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments