One shot during food truck robbery

Wichita police are asking for information that may help solve a Saturday night food truck robbery in north Wichita.
The robbery happened at 11:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Broadway. A man approached a food vendor truck and demanded money from the register, according to Sgt. Jim Pinegar.
When one employee began opening the register, another slammed the door from the top of the truck, hitting the suspect, Pinegar said.
“The suspect fired two rounds, striking one employee,” he said.
The wounded employee was rushed to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Wichita Police Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
