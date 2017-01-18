Winfield man charged with murder in wife’s death

A Winfield man jailed after his wife was found dead earlier this week has been charged with her murder.
Zachary L. Gardner appeared in Cowley County District Court on Wednesday morning to face one count of second-degree murder in 33-year-old Melissa Gardner’s death. Gardner, 32, is due back in court with his defense attorney on Feb. 1, said Larry Schwartz, Cowley County’s county attorney. At that time, attorneys will decide whether to schedule a preliminary hearing for Gardner or ask for more time to prepare, Schwartz said.
Authorities arrested Gardner on Sunday in Winfield after receiving a call about a dead woman who may have been shot in a home in the 500 block of East Fourth. Officers who responded to the address found Melissa Gardner’s body and her husband in the back of the home, Winfield police said earlier this week.
Gardner is being held in Cowley County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
