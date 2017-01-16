Winfield woman found dead; husband arrested, police say

A man was arrested in Winfield on Sunday on suspicion of murder after his wife was found dead in a home there, according to a news release.
Zachary L. Gardner, 32, was arrested and booked into the Cowley County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to a release Monday morning from the Winfield Police Department, after Melissa C. Gardner, 33, was found dead.
Officers responded, the release stated, to a call that referenced a “deceased woman” at a residence in the 500 block of East Fourth Avenue in Winfield at 6:44 p.m. on Sunday.
The call referenced a woman who was “possibly shot” at the home. After arriving, officers found Zachary Gardner, identified as Melissa Gardner’s husband, in the back of the home and detained him.
