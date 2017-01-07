Adams Elementary playground fire an arson, officials say

Someone set playground equipment at Adams Elementary School on fire early Saturday evening, sending black clouds billowing that could be seen around the city as the sun set.
The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. at Adams, 1002 N. Oliver. It took firefighters less than a minute to put the fire out, Battalion Chief Matt Bowen said.
The plastic playground equipment and padding to protect against injuries burned quickly, Bowen said. Damage was estimated at as much as $20,000. About half of one of the playground units burned.
Investigators found incendiary materials at the playground and determined the fire was intentionally set, Bowen said. Callers reported seeing people running from the playground shortly before the fire was reported.
Bowen used a flashlight to show Adams Elementary principal Theresa Manning the damage caused by the fire. The framework left standing resembled a giant skeleton rising out of the darkness.
“And it was supposed to be a nice week” in terms of weather, Manning said, meaning the kids at the school would be eager to get outside and play.
