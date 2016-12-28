Man threatened by suspect with gun, police say

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help to catch whoever threatened a 49-year-old man with a gun at around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of North Chautauqua.
The victim told police that two unknown suspects drove up to his residence and threatened him with a gun, officer Paul Cruz said Wednesday. The blue vehicle went south; inside the vehicle were two males and a female.
Cruz asked that anyone with information about the case call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
Comments