Man arrested after overnight standoff in Arkansas City

An eight-hour standoff in Arkansas City ended Tuesday morning with the arrest of a 29-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm, the Arkansas City Police Department said on its Facebook page.
Adrian Sotelo was booked into the Cowley County Jail and is being held in lieu of $45,000 bond.
Police say Sotelo pulled a gun on and threatened to shoot two people on Monday evening at 1311 S. B St. in Arkansas City then left and went to his home at 626 S. C St. and barricaded himself inside with his mother.
Authorities called in members of the South Central Kansas SWAT team and started negotiating with Sotelo at 1 a.m. on Tuesday. He surrendered at 7:45 a.m., police said.
“No one was injured during the incident and the standoff was resolved peacefully,” the department said on Facebook.
The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office also was at the scene.
