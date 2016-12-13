Former employee who stole Joyland clown sentenced

Joyland’s organ-playing Louie the Clown at a police media briefing after it was found in 2015.
Damian Mayes sits in a Sedgwick County Courtroom for a preliminary hearing earlier this year.
Workers from Miracle Sign Company move the Joyland entrance sign from a storage facility on Wednesday morning. Members of the Historic Preservation Alliance of Wichita and Sedgwick County, Inc. were at the park to pick up an animated entrance sign that they bought and plan to restore. The sign, which features neon light animation of two clowns is, according to Greg Kite, "One of the rarest pieces out there."
Members of the Historic Preservation Alliance of Wichita and Sedgwick County, Inc. were at Joyland on Wednesday morning to pick up an animated entrance sign that they bought and plan to restore. The sign, which features neon light animation of two clowns is, according to Greg Kite, "One of the rarest pieces out there."
Margaret Nelson Spear, the owner of the shuttered Joyland amusement park, takes one last close look at the Joyland entrance sign on Wednesday morning. Members of the Historic Preservation Alliance of Wichita and Sedgwick County, Inc. were at the park to pick up an animated entrance sign that they bought and plan to restore. The sign, which features neon light animation of two clowns is, according to Greg Kite, "One of the rarest pieces out there."
Margaret Nelson Spear, the owner of the shuttered Joyland amusement park, has her photo taken with the Joyland entrance sign on Wednesday morning. Members of the Historic Preservation Alliance of Wichita and Sedgwick County, Inc. were at the park to pick up an animated entrance sign that they bought and plan to restore. The sign, which features neon light animation of two clowns is, according to Greg Kite, "One of the rarest pieces out there."
Members of the Historic Preservation Alliance of Wichita and Sedgwick County, Inc. were at Joyland on Wednesday morning to pick up an animated entrance sign that they bought and plan to restore. The sign, which features neon light animation of two clowns is, according to Greg Kite, "One of the rarest pieces out there."
A tom turkey struts inside the dilapidated Joyland amusement park on Wednesday morning. Members of the Historic Preservation Alliance of Wichita and Sedgwick County, Inc. were at the park on Wednesday to pick up an animated entrance sign that they bought and plan to restore. The sign, which features neon light animation of two clowns is, according to Greg Kite, "One of the rarest pieces out there."
Devin Montague holds on tight to her father Martin Montague while riding the roller coster at Joyland in 1998.
People ride the bumper boats in 1983.
Roger Peak runs the kiddy cars, one of the park's oldest rides.
People wait in line for a ride in 1983.
Riding the roller coaster in 1991.
The roller coaster in 1999, 50 years after the park first opened.
Roger Peak tests the helicopters in preparation for Joyland's re-opening in 2006.
This undated photo shows Joyland roller coaster under construction.
Joyland rides on the midway in 1999.
Daxton Miller takes a swing at the "High Striker" game at Joyland Amusement Park in 1994.
Jim Gregg and his daughter Debie hang on as they ride the roller coaster in 1985.
People enjoy the Joyland Skycoaster in 1996.
Joyland amusement park in 2006.
In 1989, roller coaster enthusiasts Paul Young, left, and Sam Hughes came to Wichita from San Antonio just to ride the Joyland roller coaster.
Andy Ranfeld holds on during a ride on the merry-go-round in 1991.
In 1990 Melissa Martin screams as she rides the Joyland roller coaster.
A new addition to the park in 1955 was the Mother Goose Shoe that was in Mother Gooseland at Joyland. The shoe was later named the Old Woman's Shoe.
Natasha Keene hangs on during a ride in a fish at Joyland on opening day in 2006 after the park had been closed for the two previous years.
Eugene Sawyer, left, and Emory Fowler ride the roller coaster in 1992.
In 1991 Martha Riley and her daughter Abigail peek into a window of the Old Woman's Shoe.
The Joyland sign in 2008.
The Joyland roller coaster in 1985.
In 1983 Joyland sign painter John Hammond touches up the sign that warns roller coaster riders at the top of the first hill.
Brad Randall paints part of the upper reaches of the Joyland roller coaster in 2001.
In 1957 a new ride called the Strato Jet was added to the park.
In 1983 Joyland gardener Raymond Sharm trims up the fern elephant Bimbo.
Kids ride the Ferris wheel as riders near the top of the roller coaster in the background in this photo from 1983.
The Whacky Shack at Joyland in 2006.
The Joyland midway in 1979.
People ride the Joyland roller coaster in 2000.
People ride the bumper boats in 1983.
A unique trash container at Joyland. The vacuum equipped pig sucked the trash right out of your hand.
In 1984 retired farmer Joe Woodson of Penalosa worked on the Joyland railroad.
Evelyn Prado takes a ride in one of the car rides at Joyland Amusement Park in 2006.
Will Woods got his first job working at Joyland. He joined others outside City Hall in 2008 to drum up support for Joyland.
Joyland owner Stanley Nelson tells stories of the amusement park's golden years. Nelson died July 13, 2010.
