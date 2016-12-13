Crime & Courts

December 13, 2016 9:59 AM

Former employee who stole Joyland clown sentenced

By Amy Renee Leiker

The man who stole well-known Joyland amusement park icon Louie the Clown was ordered Tuesday to serve 15 months in prison.

Damian Mayes, 41, pleaded no contest in October to one count of felony theft. He is a former employee of Joyland and took Louie home with him when the park shut down during its off season until it ultimately closed for good in 2006. He also renovated and restored the Wurlitzer organ that the clown played.

Louie disappeared from Joyland sometime in 2005 or 2006 and was officially reported stolen in 2010. Last year, police found it and other Joyland items during a search of Mayes’ home north of Hydraulic and Kellogg.

Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O’Connor handed down Tuesday’s sentence. Mayes is already serving a prison sentence for convictions in a 2008 Harvey County child sex crimes case.

'The clown I was looking for': Officer describes finding Louie the clown

Wichita police Sgt. Matthew Lang describes finding the iconic Joyland character Louie the clown while searching a house in February 2015. Lang was testifying in the preliminary hearing of Damian Mayes, who is accused of stealing Louie and other Joyland items. (Aug. 26, 2016/Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Joyland amusement park carousel undergoing restoration

The carousel that was an iconic fixture of the Joyland amusement park is undergoing a restoration before it's moved to a new home at Botanica. Marlene Irvin is stripping the paint and refinishing all 36 horses. The project will likely take several years. (Oct. 16, 2015)

