One dead after shooting involving Medicine Lodge police

A 24-year-old Medicine Lodge man is dead after a shootout with police on Sunday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
In a news release sent out Monday afternoon, the bureau said that Gary Leon Herd Jr. was fatally shot by a Medicine Lodge police officer as a warrant was being served.
Four officers went to a residence at 106 E. Robie in Medicine Lodge shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday and were conducting a search of the dwelling when an officer encountered Herd in a bedroom holding a handgun.
According to preliminary information gathered by the bureau, both Herd and the officer fired shots. Emergency responders later declared Herd dead at the scene.
No officers were injured during the incident, according to the bureau. KBI agents and a crime scene response team responded to conduct an investigation after the incident.
The KBI will complete a “thorough and independent investigation” into the shooting, according to the release. Once completed, the findings from the investigation will be turned over to the Barber County attorney for review.
