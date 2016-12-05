Man critically injured in shooting, stabbing

Three people were injured, one critically, on Monday night in a shooting-stabbing incident on East Ninth Street that happened over a 10-minute period.
One man is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. John Ryan, spokesman with the Wichita Police Department.
“We had an initial walk-in call of a shooting victim at Wesley (Medical Center),” Ryan said. “It was a serious shooting, multiple gunshot wounds.”
When police arrived at 8:15 p.m., a witness pointed to the house where the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of East Ninth Street, Ryan said.
“We cleared that house; there was nobody there, but there was evidence that a shooting had occurred.”
One of the people involved in the shooting ran down the street to the 2500 block of East Ninth and reportedly began trying to break into houses.
“The victims in those houses had no idea who the gentleman was. They fought with him and threw him out the front door,” Ryan said. “He broke into the next house next door. Those people fought with him, and eventually police arrived. We secured all the scenes and got all the people in custody.”
The investigation is ongoing, and police expect to be at the scene through the night, Ryan said. If people have any information regarding the shootings and stabbing, they are encouraged to call 911.
“We don’t have a motive for the initial shooting yet,” he said. “There is nobody at that house – just evidence.”
As police arrived, they could hear screaming from the houses that were broken into, Ryan said.
The man who is in critical condition was visiting in the neighborhood. Two people were stabbed; one is a suspect, Ryan said.
“We are doing a lot of interviews and multiple search warrants.”
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
