Two arrested in teen’s slaying at laundromat, police chief says

Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy Thursday outside of a southeast Wichita laundromat, Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay said on his Facebook page.
“Homicide detectives made two arrests in the murder of a 15 yr old from early yesterday,” he wrote. “Crime doesn’t stop on holidays and either does the tremendous dedication of our staff. Thanks for your work in solving this terrible crime.”
A 26-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were each booked on one count of felony murder, the Wichita Police Department said in an e-mailed statement. Neither had been formally charged as of Friday.
Police said Thursday the teen and a 13-year-old boy were approached in the parking lot of the Lost Sock II Laundromat at 1902 E. Pawnee at around 1:45 a.m. by a trio of males, one of whom fired a shot at the 15-year-old. The 13- and 15-year-olds then ran for help to a Burger King across the street, where the older of the boys collapsed and someone called 911.
Detectives later learned that the two boys had arranged to meet people they knew at a parking lot in the 1900 block of East Pawnee, and after they arrived the 26-year-old pulled a handgun and shot the 15-year-old once in the back, the department said in the statement.
The teen died Thursday after he was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment.
“The investigation on this case is ongoing, and the diligent work of Wichita Police Investigators is what led to the identification and arrest of two individuals in this unfortunate case,” the department said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments