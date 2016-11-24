Crime & Courts

November 24, 2016 1:12 PM

One person killed in traffic crash near 21st and I-135

By Amy Renee Leiker

One person was killed in a traffic accident reported in the area of 21st Street and I-135 on Thursday afternoon, according to emergency scanner traffic and a Sedgwick County dispatcher.

The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. One person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle. Emergency crews who arrived on the scene confirmed the death. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news situation. Check Kansas.com later for updates. We’ll post them as they become available.

