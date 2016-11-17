UPDATE: Baby missing, mother fatally shot in west Wichita

UPDATED 5:05 P.M.: Wichita police say a 27-year-old woman is dead and her 6-day-old daughter is missing following a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North Brunswick on Thursday, near Maple and Ridge.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the woman was found shot to death by a family member returning home to the apartment complex at 3:30 p.m. Authorities think she was shot sometime between noon and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
They also think the baby – whose name is Sofia Victoria Gonzalez Albarca – had been missing for a few hours before her mother’s body was found.
Police have scoured the neighborhood, asking questions of residents, but have no leads on suspects or the baby’s whereabouts. The public is asked to call in any sightings or tips about Sofia’s location.
The child’s father was at the crime scene Thursday afternoon. Homicide detectives and a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office were also there investigating.
